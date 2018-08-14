PICTURE SPECIAL: A taste of apocalyptica comes to Aylesbury

A promotional event for this year’s Apocalypticus road to ruin festival was held in Aylesbury town centre last weekend.

There was a Mad Max theme to the promo event featuring vehicles and costumes based on the Australian action film, first released in 1979.

The event was designed to promote the Road to Ruin Festival, the largest UK based post apocalyptic event, which is coming to Bucks for a second year in a row.

This year’s venue is Westcott Sports and Social Centre and the festival takes place from September 21 to 23.

There will be live music and entertainment including fire dancing, belly dancing, axe throwing and arena based battles.

Music comes from bands including Callow Saints, Nightjar, Alternative Carpark, Pierrot The Acid Clown and Captain Kuppa T and the Zeppelin Crew.

Tickets start at £60 per person for a weekend pass and £40 for a Saturday ticket.

For more details or to book visit www.apocalypticus.com/tickets

Last year’s event was held at Finmere Aerodrome near Buckingham.

Pictures by Derek Pelling.