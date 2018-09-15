PICTURE SPECIAL: A celebration of Aylesbury’s heritage

Walks and tours of historic buildings were among the activities on offer at Aylesbury Vale’s 2018 heritage open days over the weekend of September 8 and 9.

The buildings open for tours in Aylesbury were the Judges Lodgings, Aylesbury Quakers meeting house, the Aylesbury Town Council chamber, St Mary’s Church, County Hall and the Waterside Theatre.

Heritage open days - Centre for Buckinghamshire Studies - exhibition on 100 years of suffrage

Other events included tours of Aylesbury cemetery, a walking tour of the ‘Old Town’, the chance to visit the Old Well and a walk along Aylesbury canal.

One of the other Vale highlights was a guided walk around Winslow led by David Noy.

A town council spokesman said ‘all venues reported a good turnout.’

Heritage open days - St Mary's Church, Aylesbury - Julian Griffin (13) youngest bell ringer in the tower in action

Heritage open days - St Mary's Church, Aylesbury - view from the church tower