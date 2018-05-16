PICTURE GALLERY: Waddesdon is tickled pink by amazing ladies at Race for Life 2018

A sea of pink descended on Waddesdon Manor on Sunday May 13 for this year’s Race For Life, which sees people affected by cancer raise funds for research into the disease.

Participants either ran or walked the 5km course which wound its way through the manor’s grounds.

It is not yet known how much was raised but it is estimated around 1200 people took part.

Race for Life is an annual event for women and their families and the Bucks Herald wishes to add its congratulations to everyone who took part!

Photos by Derek Pelling.

CLICK ON THE GALLERY ABOVE TO SEE ALL THE ACTION FROM RACE FOR LIFE 2018