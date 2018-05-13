PICTURE GALLERY: Thousands enjoy fun in the sun at Saunderton music festival which has a woof in its step!

Thousands of people attended a music festival with a difference in Saunderton on Sunday May 6.

SubWoofers was a dog-friendly music festival held in aid of the charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

It was organised by students at Bucks New University as part of their Music and Live Events Management course.

Student Kate Woolley, who was part of the organising team, said: “It was really good - we had a massive turnout and did not expect so many people.

“We think there were at least 3,000 people there.

“The weather was brilliant - we didn’t need our wet weather plan in the end!”

Previous events organised by Bucks New University students had taken place at their campus in High Wycombe but this festival took place at The Grange in Saunderton.

Kate said: “Having a bigger venue meant it really felt like a music festival.”

Michele Jennings, chief executive of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and Hearing Link said: “We are delighted that so many people came along to enjoy the first SubWoofers family music festival.

“It was the largest event we have ever held at The Grange, and both our team and the team from Bucks New University did a brilliant job organising such an enjoyable day.

“SubWoofers was held to raise funds for Hearing Dogs, so every ticket that was sold helps us to train more clever, loveable dogs to help deaf people leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life.

“Everyone attending was giving to a very worthwhile cause, and I would like to say a massive “thank you” to all our generous supporters.

“We are very much looking forward to holding another fantastic SubWoofers next year!”

Alan McBlane, course leader for music and live events management at Bucks New University said: “The inaugural SubWoofers event was a fantastic day for all concerned.

“The sun shone and our visitors enjoyed a great day of family fun and live entertainment.

“Our Music & Live Events Management students gained real world experience working with the Hearing Dogs as an external client, and safely delivering a great day for all concerned.”

As this year’s event proved so popular SubWoofers will be returning in 2019.