PICTURE GALLERY: Paw Patrol characters visit Aylesbury shopping centre

Paw Patrol characters Skye and Rubble visited Friars Square Shopping Centre on Tuesday April 10.

Two of the characters from the Nickolodeon Jr TV show delighted young fans by appearing in the shopping centre on a half hourly basis throughout the day.

Dressed in pink is Paw Patrol character Skye - described as ‘a fearless, smart cockapoo who is always ready to fly into action in her helicopter or by using the wings in her Pup Pack.‘

Dressed in yellow is Rubble who is described as ‘a playful English bulldog with a big appetite’.

As well as a chance to meet the stars of the series, there was a Paw Patrol themed craft workshop.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “We were delighted to have Paw Patrol back in Friars Square.

“This is the first time we have had Skye and Rubble to visit us and they proved really popular with the young audience.”

