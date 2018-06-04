PICTURE GALLERY: North Bucks Country Show 2018

Young Farmers clubs from across Buckinghamshire came together on Saturday June 2 for the latest edition of the North Bucks Country Show.

Hosted by Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers at Pilch Farm in Singleborough, the event saw more than 3,000 people enjoyed a day of fun, activities and friendly competitions.

Matthew Grainge, chair of this year’s show said: “Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers would like to thank the Nicholson family for allowing us to use their land for the event and to our main sponsors Robinson & Hall and Cox & Robinson.

“I would like to thank the committee who have worked very hard to ensure this year’s event was a great success.”

The 2019 equivalent will be hosted by Princes Risborough Young Farmers and will take place at Bledlow.

Pictures by Derek Pelling and Jake McNulty.