PICTURE GALLERY: It’s a mystery! Bucks WI enjoy an evening out with a twist

Members of the Bucks Federation of Women’s Institutes attended a murder mystery evening at the Wyevale Garden Centre in Wendover last month.

The performance came courtesy of the Ubiquitous Theatre Company and the drama played out over the course of two evenings.

Guests arrived at 7pm dressed as though attending a wedding party.

They enjoyed a two course meal provided and served by the staff under the capable hands of manager, Jonathan, and while enjoying food listened and watched for clues as the actors circulated amongst the guests.

After the ‘murder’ was committed the police arrived before the cast retired while the guests got to work playing detectives and trying to identify the culprit.

Pat Poole, vice-chair of the BFWI said: “All credit goes to our county treasurer, Jacqueline King, whose idea this was together with the Ubiquitous Theatre Company.

“From feedback it has been a very successful venture with WIs asking when are we going to do it again.”