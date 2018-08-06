PICTURE GALLERY: Ickford v Tiddington tug-of-war 2018

The annual duel by the river between Ickford and Tiddington took place on Friday August 3, with Ickford successful in the junior and ladies tug-of-war events while Tiddington took the prize in the men’s competition.

Temperatures were particularly high for this year’s contest and it was still in the mid-twenties at 7pm as the action started either side of the River Thame on the Bucks/Oxon border.

Both teams arrived by tractor and trailer while an enthusiastic gathering of spectators arrived by steam lorry.

The first event was the junior pull (featuring both boys and girls) and was won by the team from Ickford for the eighth year in a row.

The second event was the ladies pull with Ickford, this year dressed in black tops, victorious for the eighth successive year.

The final event of the evening was the men’s pull with Tiddington, this year wearing white shirts, victorious in the men’s pull for an eighth consecutive year.

After the trophy presentations, teams and fans enjoyed refreshments together at The Rising Sun pub in Ickford and Tiddington Cricket Club.

2018 was the 66th time the friendly rivalry had been renewed - the challenge having started in 1953 as a duel between two farmers - John Bull and Alec Neil.

The contest traditionally takes place on the first Friday evening of August each year.

Photos by Jake McNulty.