PICTURE GALLERY: Haddenham’s got musical talent!

A group of talented youngsters demonstrated their musical abilities on Saturday February 24 at Haddenham’s sixth annual Youth Musical Festival.

There were more than 30 performances by pupils of primary and secondary school age at the event, held at St Mary’s Church.

Musical pieces ranged from Mozart through to Charlie Parker with pieces performed on instruments including the piano, violin, flute, oboe and saxophone.

St Mary’s school choir The Treble Clefs performed their versions of ‘I’m Singing in the Rain’ and ‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite’, equipped with accompanying actions.

The afternoon was compèred by composer, arranger and choir leader Roger Jackson.

Haddenham Junior School teacher Rachel O’Mahony said: “Having only been teaching at the school for a year, this was my first experience of the annual music concert and I was unbelievably impressed by the range of talented students living in the village.

“The concert provided a platform for them to develop their performance skills and was a vital opportunity to familiarise themselves with performing to a large audience — an experience which is difficult to emulate in a student’s weekly lesson.

“A big thank you to all involved, including Tricia Stradling and her team who supplied much-needed refreshments and delicious cakes at the end of the event.”

Images courtesy of haddenham.net.