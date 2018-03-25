PICTURE GALLERY: From inception to reality - the world’s first David Bowie statue is unveiled in Aylesbury

Today (Sunday) Aylesbury will become the centre of the universe for David Bowie fans around the world - when Earthly Messenger - the first David Bowie memorial statue in the world is officially unveiled.

The campaign first began in January 2016 following Bowie’s sad death - when David and Sue Stopps staged a special memorial event under the Market Square and announced their plans to crowdfund for a permanent tribute.

The world's first David Bowie statue was unveiled in Aylesbury yesterday (Sunday)

Renowned sculptor Andrew Sinclair - who has produced works for The Queen - was soon on board and when the crowdfunding campaign exceeded it’s £100,000 target the stage was set for the dream to become a reality.

If you weren’t able to attend the unveiling, you can relive all the action from this historic occasion later today via this website.