PICTURE GALLERY: Capers of the caveman kind in Aylesbury

A Tyrannosaurus Rex was the star turn at a day of fun on a prehistorical theme at Friars Square Shopping Centre earlier this week.

The latest half-term visitors in Aylesbury also included two baby dinosaurs and various comical cavemen characters.

Surprise guest Rex the T Rex made a big impression in more ways than one during the course of the day as he stood at eight foot tall.

The animatronic dinosaur interacted with shoppers and visitors of all ages and was joined by youngsters Trixie the Tricerotops and Barnabus the Brachiosaurus, who proved particularly popular with youngsters.

Visitors were also able to enjoy comedy walkabouts from the Pre Hee Men in their specially themed Stone Age car complete with music and sound effects while the nutty Neanderthals interacted with shoppers as they brought their unique brand of caveman comedy to the centre.

Alongside the special guests, there was a prehistoric craft workshop giving visitors the chance to have a go at making dinosaurs, woolly mammoths, sabre toothed tigers and cavemen masks and clubs.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “Everyone enjoyed our day of Caveman Capers.

“The Pre Hee Men did a great job of entertaining shoppers and our retailers.

“It was brilliant to see the children’s faces when Rex surprised them all by appearing.”

The next free event at Friars Square will be on Tuesday April 10 when Paw Patrol characters Rubble and Skye visit during the Easter holidays.