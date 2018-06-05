PICTURE GALLERY: ‘A very special day’: Community Iftar event held at Aylesbury Mosque

A Community Iftar event was held at Aylesbury Mosque on Friday May 25.

The event was held as part of Ramadan (which finishes on June 14) and was designed to celebrate ‘diversity, unity and love.’

Chair of Aylesbury Mosque Asad Mahmood said: “It was a special day for everyone here.

“The Community Iftar event surpassed all our expectations.

“We had a great turnout from right across Aylesbury.

“We were joined by local politicians including our MP David Lidington, teachers and representatives from the Women’s Association plus many more guests.”

