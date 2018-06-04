Pick-up truck overturns after hitting car in Mursley

A man was taken to hospital after a pick-up truck overturned in Mursley yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The incident happened in Main Street just before 4pm with all three emergency services called to the scene of the collision.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “The male driver had no obvious injuries but was taken to Milton Keynes Hospital for further assessment.”

It is believed that the pick-up truck clipped a parked car and rolled over and that the parked car was written off as a result.

Writing on Facebook the car’s owners said: “We hope this accident will bring increased emphasis to cars slowing down in the village.”

A Mursley resident told this paper: “It was a crazy thing to happen on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

“I also heard residents donned yellow jackets to stop traffic until the police arrived.”