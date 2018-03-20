Petition calls for Aylesbury to be renamed after legendary musician David Bowie

A petition calling for Aylesbury to be renamed Aylesbowie after musician David Bowie.

The petition has been started by Friars Aylesbury to build on the legacy of the singer’s connections with the town.

Following the untimely death of Bowie in January 2016 a groundswell of opinion surfaced in Bucks to celebrate his art in a permanent way, in recognition of the strong connection he had with music club Friars Aylesbury.

David Stopps, who is leading the campaign said: “Bowie performed the world debuts of two of the most iconic albums of the 20th century ‘Hunky Dory’ and ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ at Friars Aylesbury in 1971/72.

“He formed the Spiders from Mars in the tiny Friars dressing room and referenced Aylesbury Market Square in the first line of ‘Five Years’ - ‘pushing through the Market Square so many mothers sighing.”

This weekend the world’s first David Bowie statue will launch in Aylesbury.

The launch takes place at 2pm on Sunday March 25 and The Bucks Herald will be running a Facebook Live from the event.

Later in the evening there will be a special Bowie statue fundraising concert at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre featuring a host of artists with Aylesbury links - Marillion, Howard Jones, John Otway and the Dung Beatles.

The concert starts at 7pm and tickets start at £34.15.

Tickets are available by visiting www.atgtickets.com