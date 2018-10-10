Peter Andre to perform in Aylesbury as part of UK tour in 2019

Internationally renowned pop singer Peter Andre is performing a one-off gig at the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury in February 2019.

The performance is part of Andre's 25-date tour of the UK in spring next year.

Andre's breakthrough came in his native Australia 25 years ago when his second single Gimme Little Sign peak at number three in the country's music charts.

His big breakthrough in the UK came when he released his second studio album, Natural which reached the top spot in the UK album charts.

This included the single Mysterious Girl, which was a UK number one after its re-release in 2004, after it originally hit number two in May 1996.

Away from the music studio, Andre is known for his relationship and short-lived marriage to celebrity Katie Price aka Jordan.

Speaking about his musical tour Andre said: "This tour has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to get back out on stage in front of the fans that have supported me over the last 25 years.

"I’m blessed to have had such a great career in entertainment for that time – it is something really special, and this tour will be a celebration of everything I have worked for."

Tickets for Andre's performance in Aylesbury on Monday February 25 at 7pm are on sale now through www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Tickets are on sale now ranging from £28.75 to £46.25 and are subject to a booking fee ranging from £2.90 to £3.90.