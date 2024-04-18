Zipp about this weekend
Spring is in full flow. The sun shining is shining and it's suddenly feeling more enjoyable to be outside. With that in mind, we think its the perfect time to get around using the Zipp scooters handily placed around High Wycombe, Aylesbury and Princes Risborough.
Buckinghamshire is one of only 27 locations in the country to be able to run an e-scooter service. Having proudly renewed the partnership with Zipp in February to run this scheme until 2026, the change of seasons is the perfect time to leave the car at home, skip the bus and go for a ride.
If you haven't already taken one of the 400k trips this scheme has already provided, it's easy to register through the Zipp Mobility App and, once verified, you can use a scooter whenever the mood takes you.