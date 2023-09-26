Zen has spent almost 650 days in Aylesbury's RSPCA kennels and has never had a home to call his own

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog who was born in kennels and never had a home to call his own, is nearing the heartbreaking milestone of 650 days in RSPCA care.

Zen’s mum was part of an RSPCA cruelty case and born in RSPCA kennels around Christmas 2021.

He was then moved to RSPCA Blackberry Farm, in Aylesbury, in March 2022 but could not be put up for rehoming until November 2022, due to legal proceedings around his case.

It meant the loveable dog has never experienced a home of his own and has spent his entire life living in kennels.

Staff at Blackberry Farm have done all they can to find him a new home, even giving him a name change (from Blitzen) in the hope it might spark some interest.

Julie Allen, centre manager, said: “Poor Zen, we can’t understand why such a beautiful happy little boy has not found his perfect home yet.

“It breaks our hearts when we see him in our kennels and the days and weeks go by but he still gets overlooked.

“We have highlighted him lots of times on our Facebook pages, but to no avail. But we know that somewhere out there there will be a family who would be the perfect fit for Zen.

“While we all love him and he’s such a pleasure to be around, him going off to his perfect new home is the ending we all want for him.

“We are urging people to consider adopting Zen or if not please share his story far and wide so that we can help find his new family.”

Zen is a loving boy who is full of beans and love. He is very affectionate and likes to jump up and lean against your arms for a good cuddle.

He is always on the go and will need a lot of mental stimulation to keep his mind occupied.

Despite all of his energy, Zen does enjoy some peaceful downtime and can often be found lying on his back in his outrun with all four legs in the air.He is looking for adopters who have experience with large breeds and are confident handling big, strong cheeky dogs.Adopters will need to be around the majority of the day so they can build up time he is to be left on his own.

He can live with children over the age of 16 or over.Zen will need to be muzzled when out on walks due to his prey drive, but he is a really friendly boy so it would just be for safety reasons.Zen must be an only dog as he can become frustrated when meeting dogs. This will be discussed in more detail with potential adopters.

He cannot live with cats or small animals.If you could offer this wonderful boy a forever home submit your application here

