Your opportunity to learn traditional English dances in Wilstone

If you're looking for a new way to get fit this autumn then why not try traditional English dances from the Cotswolds?

If you're looking for a new way to get fit this autumn then why not try traditional English dances from the Cotswolds?

The Whitchurch Morris group are inviting you to a free Morris dancing taster session.

The taster sessions will be on Tuesday 3 September, 1 October and 5 November and are held at Wilstone village hall. They begin at 8:15pm in the evening.

The group say:

“We have lots of fun and can turn almost anyone into a dancer if they are prepared to have a go!”

The classes are open to all but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

For information info@whitchurchmorris.org.uk or call 07778 609678