Your chance to nominate someone for community champion award in memory of Aylesbury councillor

Do you know someone who has positively impacted your community? Has a charity or organisation made a difference to your life?

The Freda Roberts Community Award is an award for individuals, groups and organisations within the Parish of Aylesbury, to recognise those who have a positive influence on the people of the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award is named after Freda Roberts MBE, a local town, district, and county councillor who passed away in August 2023 at the age of 97, after serving the town for 53 years.A passionate believer in local democracy and community work, Freda served as Mayor of Aylesbury on three different occasions and chaired the district council during her long career in local politics. She was made an honorary Freewoman of the Town of Aylesbury in 2019.

The late Freda Roberts MBE

She is fondly remembered for her work within the ward of Southcourt, where she ran Freda's Fun Nights for many years and played pivotal roles in housing projects.

Nominees for the Freda Roberts Community Award may have improved the wellbeing of their community, celebrated diversity, challenged discrimination, been part of an innovative community project, acted as a community champion, gone above and beyond for people or actively improved community wellbeing. Last year’s winner was Richard Walker, Head Womble of the Aylesbury Wombles community litter-picking group.This year’s winner will be presented with their award at the Aylesbury Mayor Making ceremony on Friday, May 19.Mayor of Aylesbury, Tim Dixon, said: “It is a pleasure to be able to honour Freda’s tireless dedication to the community with this award.

Advertisement

Advertisement