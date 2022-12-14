News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Your chance to Have Your Say with neighbourhood police officers in Buckingham

The local policing team will be available to chat to the public for an hour on Friday morning

By Hannah Richardson
56 minutes ago - 1 min read

Buckingham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team will be holding a Have Your Say event in Meadow Walk on Friday, December 16.

Officers will be on hand near Waitrose between 10am and 11am to answer any concerns you may have and offer crime prevention advice.

The current policing priorities in the area are burglary and reducing anti-social behaviour. The most commonly reported offences in Buckingham in October were violence and sexual crimes.

Officers will be on hand near Waitrose Buckingham