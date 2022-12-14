Your chance to Have Your Say with neighbourhood police officers in Buckingham

Buckingham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team will be holding a Have Your Say event in Meadow Walk on Friday, December 16.

Officers will be on hand near Waitrose between 10am and 11am to answer any concerns you may have and offer crime prevention advice.

The current policing priorities in the area are burglary and reducing anti-social behaviour. The most commonly reported offences in Buckingham in October were violence and sexual crimes.