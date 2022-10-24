Art in the Market returns to Buckingham tomorrow, Tuesday, October 25, from 1pm to 4pm.

Young and old alike are invited to go along to the cattle pens area of the High Street to create art amongst professional and amateur local artists. Free art materials are available to anyone who wants to have a go.

For more seasoned artists, there is plenty of space to bring your own easel and art kit and enjoy the creative atmosphere.

Art in the Market

Art in the Market: Autumn will also feature a photography challenge, and all the challenges are achievable with a mobile phone camera.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said “We’re really pleased to be revisiting Art in the Market again, having been so successful with young and old coming to explore art as a hobby in the summer.