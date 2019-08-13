Young people organise Tring cake sale TODAY to raise money for Hector's House charity

Community spirited young people are holding a cake sale today to raise money for the Hectors House charity.

The cake sale takes place at the High Street Baptist Church in Tring today from 11am til 2pm.

The young people, who are part of the National Citizens Service scheme have been supporting the charity for the last four weeks.

Named 'Tring Group 2', the cake baking team are made up of Esme Davies, Maisy Driver, Alan Mitev, Grace Fensome, Katie Allington, Charlie Davis, Chelsea Brinkley, and Sam Eades.

During their time on the scheme they have been raising money through a number of activities, and for today's sale they have put posters up around Tring to get as many people as possible to turn up.

And tomorrow the team will be at St. Josephs Care home, serving lunch plus afternoon tea and sandwiches and also will be at the Two Oaks Donkey Sanctuary in Berkhamsted cleaning on Thursday.

Last week the team were helping packing bags at both Tring Marks and Spencers and Tesco and have nearly reached their 1,000 pound fundraising target.