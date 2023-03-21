Young musicians from Aylesbury Vale shine in spectacular Royal Albert Hall performance

The Celebration Concert showcased the talents of over 1,000 youngsters from across Bucks

Young musicians from Aylesbury Vale performed in a hugely successful concert at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall this month.

The Celebration Concert, hosted by the Bucks Music Trust (BMT) on March 14, brought together over 1,000 young musicians from across Bucks, ranging in age from four to 19, and a massed choir from 17 Bucks secondary schools.

The young musicians were from the many ensembles, bands, orchestras within the county’s three Music Centres in Aylesbury, Amersham and High Wycombe.

After practising the music at their individual music centres, the performers all came together in Aylesbury a week before the concert to rehearse as combined ensembles, before showcasing the results in their outstanding performance at the Albert Hall, featuring a wide range of musical styles and genres.

Paul Guenault, director of the Bucks Music Trust, said: "We are thrilled to have hosted such a spectacular event, showcasing the exceptional musical talent of our young people in Bucks.

"It was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the breadth and depth of young musical talent and achievement in our county.”

For more information about the Buckinghamshire Music Trust and its programmes, visit www.bucksmusic.org

All children in the photos are from schools across Bucks, they come together in our Music Centres in Aylesbury, Amersham and High Wycombe to participate in ensembles, bands, orchestras, etc. The ensembles in the photos are combined ensembles from these Music Centres, rather than representing particular schools per se.

Yes, they are all combined ensembles, i.e Junior Band would be a combined junior band from Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Amersham. So all the groups you see in the images include children from your area :)

Bucks Music Trust Celebration Concert The young musicians were from Music Centres in Bucks

Bucks Music Trust Celebration Concert The performers ranged in age from four to 19

Bucks Music Trust Celebration Concert The concert featured a range of musical styles

Bucks Music Trust Celebration Concert The concert was a resounding success