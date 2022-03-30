Young entrepreneur 'Filling Good' about latest venture in Winslow

A new luxury sandwich bar on Winslow High Street is set to open its doors on Friday, April 1.

Filling Good Food, on the Market Square, is the first of many branches its trio of owners hope to open across the UK.

The shop will be the third Winslow-based business to be opened by co-owner, Jamey Bowles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Charlie, Sean and Jamey

Jamey was previously an owner of Manhattan Ink tattoo parlour and Collection 13 rum bar.

Featured on Baroness Karren Brady’s Give it a Year, entrepreneur Jamey is excited to be bringing his latest business venture to Winslow.

He said: “Winslow has such a beautiful setting, and I enjoy the community of Winslow, but when I’ve been here with my businesses I really struggled to find good-quality consistent food seven days a week.

"That’s what we are aiming to bring."

Jamey and Charlie in the new sandwich bar

The shop is co-owned by Jamey's brother, Charlie Bowles, and Sean Batchelor-Manning.

Charlie said: “We know everyone was eager for us to open.

"We have a lot of messages asking for a confirmed date, but we couldn’t risk opening too early without having everything ready and we wouldn’t settle for anything less than top quality.”

Charlie and Jamey, who both attended The Buckingham School, teamed up with custom tattooist Duncan Lambert to open Manhattan Ink in 2016, when they were just 20 and 21 respectively.

In July 2018, Jamey was interviewed by Karren Brady about setting up the business and his ambitious expansion plan, for an ITV documentary in which Baroness Brady called him “an inspirational young man”.

Jamey subsequently opened a gin bar, Collection 13, in 2018.