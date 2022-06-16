Young drivers get in the cab of a lorry for safety event at Silverstone

The CarKraft safety event for young drivers aged 17 to 30, held at the Porsche Experience Centre at Silverstone, focused on the importance of maintaining a constant awareness of blind spots while driving.

The young drivers were taught safe skills on the road in a variety of vehicles. Several of them got to sit in the cabin of an LGV vehicle, provided by Northampton-based building products manufacturer Forterra, for a first hand experience.

The vehicle was driven by Forterra delivery agent Garth Brooks, along with mobile LGV mechanic Martin Birkenhead, both of whom helped with the demonstrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendee Sabrina Bailey with her mother Nina and Garth Brooks in the Forterra LGV vehicle

Alongside Forterra’s larger vehicle, the young drivers were given safety demonstrations in several smaller Volvo cars.

CarKraft is a safety event that aims to reduce the number of avoidable road accidents in the Northamptonshire area, educating drivers before they take to the roads. Young people who do not yet drive were also in attendance at the event.

Keith Millard, of Northamptonshire Highways, said: “The event was a real success and the Forterra employees were super helpful.

"This is a really important thing to raise awareness of and we’re glad to have support from companies such as Forterra.

From left: Garth Brooks (Forterra), Keith Millard (Northamptonshire Highways) and Martin Birkenhead (Forterra)

“The transport and logistics sector of our industry is vital to the continuing functioning of the country.

"Many of the young people who attended the event will go on to support the backbone of our industries. If we educate the future generation of drivers now, we can pre-emptively avoid road accidents in the years to come.”

Forterra regularly promotes road safety, having supported several events over the years including The Young Citizens Scheme organised by Daventry District Council and South Northants Community Safety Partnership, and a similar event arranged by Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire Service and Kettering Borough Council.

CarKraft safety events are free to attend and aimed at young qualified drivers aged 17 to 30 and young non-drivers aged 15 and over.