Young and old come together to create time capsule for future generations in Bucks town

The children prepared mementos including letters in which they talked about their aspirations. They also included names of their favourite music, films, foods, and toys and wrote about their experiences during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The care home residents and staff also contributed letters and photos. The capsule, set to be opened in 80 years, was ceremoniously buried in the garden at Clarendon House.

Kelly Brookes,assistant head teacher, said: “At Buckingham Primary School, we are proud of our community links and pride ourselves on doing what we can to make others happy. We recently visited Clarendon House in Buckingham town centre.

Pupils of Buckingham Primary School buried the time capsule in the garden of Clarendon House Care Home

"The children had a wonderful time talking with the residents and we were delighted by how sensible and mature they were. They also enjoyed drawing portraits of the residents and taking photos which were placed in a time capsule that will be opened in 80 years. We are excited to continue our journey working together and we look forward to many more exciting visits.”

Clarendon House resident, Anna, said: “I like children and enjoy seeing them. I felt happy to see them and it was lovely that they drew me.“

Another resident, Jean, added: “I very much enjoyed the children coming to see us. It made me think of my childhood and grandchildren who are all grown up now. It’s always nice to see the little ones doing things and having fun.”

The event was organised as part of a joint inter-generational programme.