'You don't even need to have a dog to enjoy Buckingham's fun dog show'

If so, why not enter the Buckingham Dog Show on Sunday, September 11? There will be a bouncy castle, food traders including The Cheeky Pitstop and J & l Snacks and ice cream from Marks Ices.

Held in the paddock in Bourton Park and organised by Buckingham Town Council, the annual fun dog show is sponsored by long-term supporters Kimberly Cox Dog Training and Buckingham-based Woofs and Washes dog grooming and pet portraiture business.

Other sponsors are Arden Grange Pet foods and Leaders Property Letting and Estate Agents.

The Buckingham Dog Show is on Sunday

Registration starts at 11am with judging at noon. The classes are: Cutest Puppy five to 12 months, Fabulous Fella, Gorgeous Gal, Best Rescue, Dog Most Like Its Owner, Golden Oldie seven years and over, Waggiest Tail and Junior Handler 16 years and under.

Rosettes are supplied by Kimberley Cox Dog Training and certificates will be presented to the first, second and third in each class, with the winner of each class going through to Best In Show round.

Stallholders include LCA Pet Supplies who offer natural dog treats, pet bedding and leads, In the Dog ’Ouse selling natural dog treats, Nala’s Natural Nibbles and Woofs and Washes who will be offering bandanas and bow ties. The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) will have information on its wor and the Children’s Wildlife Watch Club plus advice on wildlife gardening and volunteering.

Lead town councillor, Lisa O’Donoghue, said: “We started this event in 2013 due to complaints we had received from park users.

There are classes for every type of dog

"As a dog owner at the time, I helped organise the event and I’m pleased to say, with support from local businesses and volunteers, it has gone from strength to strength.

"Our ‘for fun’ dog show has regular attendees, plus new dogs strutting their stuff and allowing their owners to socialise in a safe environment.

"You don’t even need to have a dog to come along – bring a picnic and spend the afternoon making lots of four-legged friends!”