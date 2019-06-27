You can now hire out your own tablet at Aylesbury Library!

Buckinghamshire library is leading the way for innovation, as customers can now borrow tablets to read a wide range of ebooks, audiobooks and magazines.

‘Hublets’ are Samsung Galaxy tablets which customers can borrow for use within the library itself.

All you need is your Buckinghamshire library card and PIN to release a Hublet for up to two hours, completely free.

The Hublets are ready to browse the internet using the library’s wifi and are preloaded with some favourite apps. For example, you can access eBooks and eMagazines with the Libby and RBdigital apps. Prefer to listen to eAudiobooks with BorrowBox? You can connect your headphones to listen to your stories, or watch videos, without disturbing other library users.

When you’re finished all you have to do is return the device to the docking station and it will log you out of any websites you have visited and clear any information you have downloaded to the device, ensuring that the Hublet is charged and ready for the next customer.

The Hublets will also be used for children’s coding sessions in Aylesbury Library from time to time. Just ask staff for more details next time you visit.

Councillor Gareth Williams, Buckinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Public Health said:

“I’m really proud of what we’re achieving at Aylesbury Library and the new Hublets are another addition to what’s a bright, modern and welcoming new library environment. We hope to offer Hublets at more of our libraries if they prove popular at Aylesbury.

All of our libraries are fantastic community hubs fit for modern life. Alongside traditional book-borrowing we offer so much more – there are free family activities, a chance to browse up to date newspapers and magazines plus general information and advice and you can to do printing and scanning too. Why not check out what’s on at your local library?”

· For more information about Buckinghamshire libraries go to www.buckscc.gov.uk/libraries