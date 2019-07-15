You can help shape the future of Council services

The New Buckinghamshire Council wants you to get involved in a county wide debate to help shape the future of council services.

With just over eight months until the new Buckinghamshire Council opens its doors for business, politicians from across the five current councils will be holding a special debate to begin the task of shaping the key priorities for the new authority's 'to do' list.

The event, taking place from 11.30am on Thursday, July 25 at Aylesbury Vale District Council's Gateway offices, is specially arranged so that residents, businesses and local organisations can get involved. They can submit their own views and questions about the future of all council services either in advance or on-the-day, 'live' into the meeting.

As well as a series of presentations from key speakers, all questions and comments will be displayed live on three giant screens during the meeting to help stimulate discussion and ensure a quality debate. The meeting will also be webcast live as it happens.

Leader of the Shadow Executive, Martin Tett explains why involving as many people as possible is so important. "With five councils coming together to form the new Buckinghamshire Council, we have a perfect opportunity to begin to shape what the key public service priorities should be from next April.

"Clearly everyone has views about council services, after all, they touch virtually every part of our lives and we all pay for them through our council tax. And that's exactly why we want people to get involved. The County Council has run this type of interactive format for a number of years now and we know from experience that the debate really benefits from this type of involvement and, of course, it's good for democracy too."

Deputy Leader of the Shadow Executive, Katrina Wood echoed Martin Tett's call to get involved. "It's really important that people can have their say, particularly when five councils amalgamate and can plan one single agenda," she said.

"So, whether it's education, social care, the state of the roads, waste and refuse, our environment, local planning, growth or housing or anything else we collectively provide, then please get your questions and comments in - they will be a very welcome addition to this key debate."

Questions and comments can be submitted in advance or 'live' during the meeting itself via the new Buckinghamshire Council Twitter site - @DeliveringBucks, using the #bucksdebate, or alternatively questions can be submitted via email to unitarycomms@buckscc.gov.uk