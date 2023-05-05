Yarn bomb display of Queen Consort stolen from Tring High Street ahead of Coronation

Two yarn bomb decorations knitted for the King Charles III’s Coronation tomorrow (6 May) have been stolen in Tring.

A decoration of The Queen Consort and a weaved crown have been stolen from bollards outside High Street Baptist Church.

Both items were taken overnight and Hertfordshire Constabulary has been informed.

The stolen Queen Consort decoration

Currently, the Tring Yarn Bomb group is waiting on an incident number from the police.

CCTV footage is being reviewed by the authorities, but the group fears pictures will not be clear enough for a positive identification.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the group in the meantime via email.

Decorating the bollards takes group volunteers up to 15 hours to complete, while the two designs take and even greater level of dedication.

The stolen crown

Due to the intricate detail and specific flourishes included on the Queen Consort model, it took Anne Chatterley, treasurer of the Tring Yarn Bomb, over 70 hours to design.

While the ornate crown was also a great undertaking, it was also completed by Anne, who dedicated 60 hours of her free time to the task.

If you look at the decorations up close you will see jewels in the crown and mirrors and minor details which take extreme precision to get right.

All the money raised from the yarn bombing Coronation project is being donated to homeless support charities and not-for-profit organisations supporting Ukrainian war victims.

John Cole-Morgan, chairman of the Tring Yarn Bomb, said: “It is a divisive moment and I don’t think anyone realised quite how divisive it was going to become.

"But the amount of time, and also energy, that goes into it [and] there are still people who do want to be part of it and do want to respect it. And it’s a case of I accept people, even if our views are different.