Wycombe man jailed for eleven months for supplying cannabis in Aylesbury
Saad Hashmi, 23, of West Wycombe Road, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis during a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on May 8.
Hashmi was arrested at Wickham Close in Aylesbury in February after officers spotted him supplying cannabis to another person.
An address was identified which was being cuckooed by Hashmi, which is the act of taking over the home of a vulnerable person for the purpose of using it as a base for criminal activity.
During the search of the address officers found a large amount of cannabis, cannabis resin, cash and drugs paraphernalia.
Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe of the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team said: “We are committed to tackling drug supply in our communities.
“Hashmi was cuckooing at an address where he held a large quantity of class B drugs.
“Targeting vulnerable people in this way in order to sell drugs is not acceptable, and I’m pleased that Hashmi pleaded guilty and has been given a prison sentence as a result.
“The public are key to providing intelligence that we can develop into proactive investigations.
“I would urge anybody with any information around drug dealing to please contact Thames Valley Police.
“You can do so either online or by calling us on 101, which you can do so in the strictest confidence.”