A man from High Wycombe has been jailed for eleven months for supplying cannabis in Aylesbury after officers caught him in the act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saad Hashmi, 23, of West Wycombe Road, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis during a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on May 8.

Hashmi was arrested at Wickham Close in Aylesbury in February after officers spotted him supplying cannabis to another person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An address was identified which was being cuckooed by Hashmi, which is the act of taking over the home of a vulnerable person for the purpose of using it as a base for criminal activity.

A man from High Wycombe has been jailed for supplying cannabis in Aylesbury

During the search of the address officers found a large amount of cannabis, cannabis resin, cash and drugs paraphernalia.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe of the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team said: “We are committed to tackling drug supply in our communities.

“Hashmi was cuckooing at an address where he held a large quantity of class B drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Targeting vulnerable people in this way in order to sell drugs is not acceptable, and I’m pleased that Hashmi pleaded guilty and has been given a prison sentence as a result.

“The public are key to providing intelligence that we can develop into proactive investigations.

“I would urge anybody with any information around drug dealing to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so either online or by calling us on 101, which you can do so in the strictest confidence.”