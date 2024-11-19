World famous Aylesbury Vale resident Sir David Jason gives sad health update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World famous Aylesbury Vale resident Sir David Jason has revealed at the age of 84 he is “increasingly uncomfortable” and his memory “isn’t what it used to be”.

The Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason, who lives in Ellesborough, has been forced to give up flying up his helicopter due to hip pain. The comedy legend, who became a qualified pilot in 2005, has revealed he is no longer able to get behind the controls of his Robinson R44 aircraft due to mobility issues.

The 84-year-old underwent hip-replacement surgery last year and told The Sunday Times he has become "increasingly uncomfortable in the air” due to pain in his hips, knees and legs. He also revealed he was feeling other effects of ageing.

"[My] memory isn’t what it used to be,” he said. “Most of us reach this point when things aren’t quite as bright as they used to be. Mind you, I don’t wear a hearing aid, I don’t wear glasses, and I’ve only had to replace one bit of my body, so I’m not doing too bad, thank you."

He also discussed his life at home, revealing he's been suffering from empty nest syndrome following his daughter Sophie-Mae moving out earlier this year to live with her boyfriend.

"There’s been a loss and a change,” he went on. “Now I can get into her bedroom without needing a bulldozer to clear the route. She was never the tidiest of little people but, having said that, yeah we do miss her. We miss not having an empty fridge."

David is also dad to 53-year-old actress Abi Harris, but didn't discover he was her father until two years ago, after she wrote to him sharing her suspicion that she was conceived during a brief relationship with her mother in the 1970s.

And they are now working on their relationship, he said, adding: "It was very nerve-racking, but we got over that and have been working and building a relationship ever since.

"Abi was only here about a week ago. We had a birthday party for her and her lad [son Charlie]. I’m not a great game player, but that’s all Charlie loves to do."