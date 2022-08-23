Work underway to setup this weekend's family-friendly festival in idyllic country estate setting in Aylesbury Vale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From across the fields, visitors to the National Trust’s Claydon House last weekend could view the marquees being erected as the festival set-up got under way.

The four-day event features an exciting line-up of artists including comedian and musician Bill Bailey, Barnsley folksinger Kate Rusby and Irish singer songwriter Imelda May – not to mention dance workshops and ceilidhs, family entertainment and a wide variety of food on offer.

Festival director Joe Heap said: “The sense of community, joy and togetherness that is at the heart of Towersey is something we are all longing for right now.

Festival preparations are well under way

"We want nothing more than to be back in a field dancing with you and your loved ones under the sun.

"We’re excited to be in our beautiful new home of Claydon Estate in Buckinghamshire for the most exciting festival yet, a worthy testament to my grandad, its founder back in 1965.”

This will be the first year at Claydon for the festival which began life in 1965 in the village of Towersey on the Oxon/Bucks border, as a one-day event to raise funds for the village hall.

Run by three generations of the same family, it has grown to become one of the UK’s major arts and music festivals.

Marquees are set up for Towersey

After outgrowing its home village, the festival was held for five years at a temporary venue on Thame Showground.

But now, after four years in the planning and delays caused by the pandemic, it will be taking place at its new permanent home at Claydon over the bank holiday weekend, from August 26 to 29.

As there are likely road closures due to ongoing HS2 works in the area, the festival organisers advise visitors to pick up and follow the yellow AA signs for the festival, which are now in place.

They also recommend using what3words to find the site entrance at w3w///zest.grunt.riddle

Discounted local residents’ tickets are available for those with an MK18 postcode for the whole weekend or for individual days of the festival, and there is a shuttle bus service that can be booked from Buckingham.