Work underway on new Jaguar Land Rover showroom coming to Aston Clinton

Work is underway on a new Jaguar Land Rover showroom which is due to open in Aston Clinton later this year.

Jaguar Land Rover say the new 16,193 sq ft site at Aston Clinton will mean the closure of the nearby Lookers Jaguar site in Amersham and Lookers Land Rover in Chipperfield with around 90 staff from both sites transferred to the new development.

An artist's impression of Jaguar Land Rover's new showroom in Aston Clinton

Once the site is completed there will be space for more than 100 used cars to be displayed outside, which will make it Jaguar Land Rover's biggest site in the UK.

Visiting customers will also have use of 30 parking spaces, while new handover bays will allow customers to have their cars revealed to them before they drive them directly out of the showroom doors.

Rawdon Glover, UK managing director of Jaguar Land Rover said: “The Jaguar Land Rover brands have seen enormous growth and success over the last few years, and we want all our retail sites to reflect the style, comfort and luxury that our customers experience in each and every one of our cars.

"What Lookers has in store with its new showroom is really exciting, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience this brilliant new Jaguar Land Rover site.”

The new site will play host to a number of new additions to the brand's range, including the new Range Rover Evoque, a refreshed Jaguar XE, second generation XF and an updated Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Niral Patel, head of business at Amersham Jaguar and Chipperfield Land Rover said: “We’re very excited about this new development, which will cement our position as the primary Jaguar Land Rover retailer in the Buckinghamshire area.

"The arch dealership will be the perfect place to showcase JLR’s ever growing range of prestige cars and, with the so many exiting additions expected this year, the future of both Jaguar and Land Rover looks very bright indeed.”