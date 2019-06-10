Work of Bucks flytipping enforcement team featuring in Channel Five documentary

The work of Bucks County Council's enforcement officers in the war against fly-tippers features in a new Channel Five documentary series starting this week.

The six-part programme, 'Grime and Punishment' follows an army of council enforcement teams and inspectors up and down the country who work tirelessly to nail those who blot the country's towns and countryside with their mess.

Bucks County Council fly-tipping enforcement officers Matt Shutter and David Rounding who are featuring in Grime and Punishment when it focuses on Buckinghamshire

Film crews followed the work of Bucks County Council enforcement officers David Rounding and Matt Shutter as they hunted for clues and interviewed witnesses to help bring fly-tippers to justice.

On average, one fly-tipper is successfully prosecuted in Buckinghamshire every week, one of the highest rates in the country.

Bucks County Council cabinet member for planning and environment Bill Chapple OBE said: "As far as Buckinghamshire is concerned, our message is clear: fly-tippers are not welcome and we will use the full force of the law to prosecute whenever possible.

"Through the hard work of people like David and Matt, we are now seeing a reduction in fly-tipping across the county for the first time in six years, which is great news.

"We also do a lot of awareness raising and education particularly around people's legal responsibility to dispose of their waste correctly.

"The last thing we want to do is knock on someone's door having found their waste dumped by an unscrupulous trader they might have used in good faith.”

Commenting on their appearance David and Matt said: "Its all in a day's work for us.

"Whether we're visiting fly-tips, giving advice to local residents or preparing cases for court, our single aim is to rid Buckinghamshire of fly-tipping for good.

"Everything we do that helps towards achieving this means a better, cleaner environment for our residents."

The first episode of Grime and Punishment starts at 8pm on Thursday June 13 on Channel 5.

David and Matt's work in Bucks features in episode five, scheduled to air at 8pm on Thursday July 11.

The series was filmed by Brighton based film company Lambent Productions Ltd.

For more information about fly-tipping in Bucks visit https://www.recycleforbuckinghamshire.co.uk/scrap-fly-tipping