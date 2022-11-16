Work has begun to bring a new multi-functional sports pavilion to an Aylesbury Vale village.

Courtesy of a £98,650 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation a new sports pavilion is being constructed in Wing.

Wing Recreation Ground is one step closer to becoming a reality now work to resurface the football pitch has been completed.

Contractors are getting the ground ready for the new facility

Now, work on the pavilion, Multi Use Sports Area and extended car park is underway.

New floodlighting will also be provided for the current tennis courts at the site on Leighton Road.

Contractors being on site preparing the surface for the new pavilion brings the project one step closer to becoming a reality.

The pavilion is due to be craned onto the ground later this month, with the project set to be finished in its entirety by February 2023.

It has been partially funded by a £98,650 grant from FCC Communities Foundation and will provide FA standard changing rooms, a social area with a kitchenette and serving hatch.

A further clubs area will be the new home of Wing Bowls club.

It is set to be officially opened in the New Year 2023.

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Communities Foundation local grant manager said: “We are delighted to have supported the parish council with this multi phased project and look forward to the pavilion being open early in 2023 for community use. This is an ambitious project with the parish council working hard to deliver these much-needed community facilities.”

People can discover more about the foundation by emailing [email protected] or visiting the FFC Communities Foundation website here.

Councillor Helen Sunday added: "This project has been a long time getting off the ground having been plagued with difficulties since the opportunity for

