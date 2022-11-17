Women in Bucks work two months of the year for free due to gender pay gap

Women living in Bucks will effectively work more than two months for free this year due to the gender pay gap, figures suggest.

Women's rights charity the Fawcett Society said progress in reducing the gender pay gap is too slow, and called on the government to introduce measures to help women into higher-paying work, especially during the cost of living crisis.

Office for National Statistics estimates show full-time female workers in Buckinghamshire earned an average of £20.69 per hour excluding overtime as of April, while their male peers earned £25.28 – a gap of 18.2 per cent.

The gender pay gap is alive and well in Bucks

It means that by the end of the year, women will have effectively worked without pay since October 26.

Across the UK, the full-time female workforce is paid an average hourly rate of £18.09 – 11.3 per cent less than the £20.04 hourly wage earned by men. Hourly figures are used to remove the effect of overtime.

Equal Pay Day will be marked on November 20 – after which date women across the country effectively stop earning relative to men – by the Fawcett Society, who said the rising cost of living means raising awareness of the pay gap is vital for women across the country.

Chief executive Jemima Olchawski said: "Progress on tackling the gender pay gap is too slow and evidence continues to stack up that women want to see more being done.

"In the context of labour market shortages and the cost of living crisis, we really can’t afford not to act. We urgently need action from both the government and employers."

The gender pay gap is the estimated difference between the average hourly wage for men and women across all jobs and is different from the concept of equal pay, which means men and women doing the same job must be paid the same.

For part-time workers across the country, the gender pay gap was 0.2 per cent last year, while in Bucks, men earned 3.5 per cent more than women in part-time roles.