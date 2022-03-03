Woman who went from child refugee to assistant store manager to be celebrated at Aylesbury event

A woman who fled to the UK when she was just seven who went on to become a store manager will be celebrated at an Aylesbury event.

On International Women's Day next Tuesday (8 March), tributes will be paid to Nilany Vasantharasan.

Nilany will share her harrowing journey of fleeing civil war in Sri Lanka, to settling in the UK and becoming an assistant store manager at Metro Bank.

Nilany and her team, photo from Metro Bank

Now 32, she was a child when the civil war forced her family to flee their home in Sri Lanka.

Nilany’s mother, together with Nilany and her young siblings in tow, travelled through 20 countries and three continents over four years.

Eventually ending up in Calais, the family faced a gruelling 16-hour journey in the back of a lorry to reach the UK and begin their asylum application.

Charity, World Vision, has organised the event.

Nilany – who sponsors a Bolivian girl with World Vision said “Not every child has the opportunity to seek a life of freedom.

"For this, I am very fortunate and always look to support charities, such as World Vision, where I can help a child who is trapped in a situation that isn’t of their making.”

World Vision works with communities in almost 100 lower income countries to help them transform the lives of children impacted by poverty, famine, drought and other circumstances beyond their control.

The evening event will be held at the Metro Bank Aylesbury store.

A focus will be placed on the charity's Strong Women Strong World campaign, which focuses on how women and girls can overcome the obstacles that hold them back.

“I was lucky to escape the terrors of becoming a refugee and thankful that the UK has allowed this to become my home. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to build a life here with my family,” Nilany said.