Woman in her 70s suffers five broken ribs in hit and run near Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a ‘fail to stop’ collision in Prestwood in which a woman in her 70s was injured.

At 10.05pm on Monday (November 21), two pedestrians were crossing the Wycombe Road, Prestwood, opposite Mill End Close.

While they were crossing, a black Citroen Berlingo or Peugeot Partner van was in collision with one of the pedestrians.

An elderly woman suffered multiple injuries in the collision

The woman was knocked to the ground and the driver of the van did not stop at the scene.

The injured woman suffered five broken ribs and suspected fractures to her arm and ankle. She was taken to the Stoke Mandeville Hospita, where she remains at this time.

Investigating officer PC Mary-Ellen Caswell, from Amersham Police Station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Wycombe Road, Prestwood, at around 10pm on Monday evening to please contact Thames Valley Police if you witnessed this collision.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to get in touch. I would also urge the driver of the van to contact the police.

“You can get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220525559.”