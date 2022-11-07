Woman home alone as hooded masked man with knife tries to force entry in town near Aylesbury

A young woman faced a terrifying ordeal when a masked man with a knife tried to break into a property where she was home alone.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary in Bicester.

At about 3.40pm on Wednesday, November 2, the victim, a woman in her 20s was in a property on Danes Road, when a man with a knife attempted to force entry into the property.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for dash-cam footage

Nothing was taking from the property.

The offender is described as a white man, around 5ft 11in tall and of average build, with blue eyes and brown eyebrows.

He was wearing a black surgical face mask, a dark hoodie, plain dark blue jeans and black fabric gloves.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sian Lewis, from Oxford Police Station, said: “I am appealing for anybody with any information about this burglary to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

Advertisement

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have been driving in the area to check any dash-cam footage, and get in touch if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation.

“Anyone with any information about this burglary should call 101, quoting reference number 43220494020, or make a report online.