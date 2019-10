A woman has been acquitted in court today following the death of a baby in Bedgrove, Aylesbury.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a woman has been acquitted of manslaughter following the death of a baby in Aylesbury.

Scales of justice

Ravinder Deol, aged 35, of Rowan Drive, Woodley was acquitted by a jury at Reading Crown Court today (24/10).

It follows the death of Ravneet Deol on 3 April 2016, when she was six months old.