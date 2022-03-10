Winslow's joyous Festival of Voices returns to celebrate spring

Winslow's sell-out Festival of Voices is returning to St Laurence Church next month.

The Christmas Festival of Voices, featuring a famous Welsh male-voice choir, has for many years been a great favourite with residents of Winslow and the surrounding area - with tickets selling out within days.

Sadly, last December's event, staged annually by Winslow Rotary Club, had to be cancelled at the last minute, due to a Covid outbreak.

St Laurence Church, Winslow

But the good news is that Winslow won’t have to wait until next Christmas - the festival has been resurrected as a Spring Festival of Voices

The concert, featuring the Morriston Orpheus Choir and soloists Trystan Llyr Griffiths and Ellen Williams, is at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 23, at St Laurence Church, Winslow.