Winslow woman prepares to take part in the Great North Run for the 14th time

A woman from Winslow is preparing to take part in her 14th Great North Run this weekend.

Sandra Monger will once again be on the start line for the world’s biggest half marathon on Sunday September 8 over 13.1 miles between Newcastle and South Shields.

Sandra is running this year for the event’s chosen charity Diabetes UK, a cause very close to her heart.

Sandra said: “Back in the summer of 2007, I was diagnosed with type two diabetes.

“In response to a diabetes awareness campaign, I went to my GP for tests because, although I had no symptoms, I was over 40 and had a family history of the condition.

“My condition has been well managed for the last 12 years and remains under control.

“I love running the Great North Run because it is such a friendly and good-spirited event, and my husband Llew’s aunt and uncle live opposite the finish line.”

Sandra has set herself a target of raising £750 for the charity.

She added: “I enjoy running the Great North Run but I am not sure if I could step up and do the London Marathon!”

You can donate to Sandra via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sandra-monger6