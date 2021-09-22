Winslow Wheelers a 'tour de force' in big charity cycle ride
Two groups completed 70km and 115km, finishing at Stoke Mandeville Stadium
Winslow Wheelers Cycle Club has been busy supporting various charities using wheel power.
On Sunday, 15 members signed up for the big Tour de Vale charity ride.
Two groups set out – one on the 70k route and the other doing the 115km, starting and finishing at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.
The ride took them out into the beautiful countryside of Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
Club spokeswoman Francine van Leeuwen said: “It was a great day out and an opportunity to ride alongside friends from other local clubs as well as hundreds of other people wishing to help the fabulous cause.”
Organised by WheelPower, the national charity for wheelchair sport, the Tour de Vale has raised hundreds of pounds that have transformed the lives of thousands of disabled children and newly injured adults in the last 17 years.