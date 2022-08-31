Winslow takeaway voted best in the south east in English Curry Awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chutney Jacks, on Winslow High Street, has won Takeaway Of The Year in the South East category of the awards.

The owners, husband-and-wife team Kam and Shilpa Gupta, said they were “over the moon” to receive the award.

The pair joined 350 guests at a black tie ceremony at the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport-NEC for the English Curry Awards 2022.

Kam and Shilpa Gupta at Chutney Jacks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards celebrate the best English curry establishments and professionals, as nominated by members of the public.

Several of the awards were split into local regions to ensure that smaller businesses from across England are also recognised.Shilpa and Kam Gupta started Chutney Jacks in January 2015, after moving to Winslow from Slough.

Shilpa, aged 36, runs the kitchen with Kam, 40, on front of house. And in seven and a half years, the couple have built up a loyal clientele, impressing customers with their authentic curries and good service.

Kam said: “Basically, it’s the quality we focus on, so we only use fresh ingredients.”

“Our main selling point is we focus on using as little oil as we can, so it’s a more healthy curry."

Both Kam and Shilpa have also been trained in allergens, and the Chutney Jacks menu lists the allergens in every dish.

“We’ve done special training,” said Kam. “We do constant checks because suppliers keep changing the products as well, we have to keep an eye on all the ingredients all the time.”

Chutney Jacks food is also nut free.

Kam said: “Three or four years ago, we stopped using any nuts in the kitchen, so we’re a totally nut-free kitchen.

“No-one noticed when we stopped using them. I think it makes it much safer because a lot of people have nut allergies.”

Chutney Jacks delivers within a seven-mile radius and also has its own app, where customers can place orders and earn loyalty points.The business also has a partnership with local foodbank the St Laurence Food Cupboard where customers can donate when making their order.