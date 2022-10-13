Donations will be made to more than 40 local charities and good causes in Winslow and the surrounding areas, after this year’s Winslow Show raised a bumper £22,000.

After an absence of two years, due to the pandemic, Winslow Show came back with an estimated 7,000 visitors enjoying a fantastic day of family fun.

This year’s show had a festival feel with live music, dog show, vintage car display, a remarkable array of stalls, crafts marquee, tea and beer tents, children’s funfair, livestock and traditional entertainment.

Haybale tossing with the Young Farmers at the Winslow Show

Each year following the Show the volunteer committee members join together to award the profits made form the show to the many deserving charities and good causes that work tirelessly to improve the wellbeing of the local community.

Chairman of the Winslow Show Association, Dean White, said: “We have two aims - firstly to put on a hugely enjoyable show that welcomes all, and secondly to raise money to support the local charities upon which so many within our community depend.

"This year’s show was a huge success on both counts, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who visited and to our amazing volunteers, including the Sir Thomas Fremantle Cadets, Winslow Lions Club, Winslow Rotary Club, Buckingham & Winslow District Scouts and Edgcott & Winslow Young Farmers.”

Planning for next year’s show will begin in February but the Show Association committee are always keen to hear from groups and individuals that can spare a few hours to volunteer.

Hook a Duck at the Winslow Show