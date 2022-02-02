Winslow shoppers urged to support local primary school with Co-op card

Shoppers in Winslow are being urged to help raise money for the town’s primary school, by signing up for a Co-op membership card.

The card allows shoppers to donate 2p of every pound they spend in store to a number of good causes - including the Friends of Winslow Church of England School (FOWS) charity.

FOWS chair Amy Doherty said: “I know lots of parents pop into the Co-op along Winslow High Street and of course lots of people use Amazon, but they might not currently realise that the money they spend there can help their children’s school.

Winslow pupils Lucy and Eloise King with Co-op cards outside the High Street store

"There’s a fantastic community spirit which runs through the town and we’re urging as many people as possible to donate while they shop to help boost children’s literacy.”

Co-op membership costs just £1 and also entitles shoppers to a range of deals on their groceries.

Customers can choose to donate to FOWS via the mobile app, where they can also see how much money they’ve helped raise.

Amazon also gives people an option to donate 0.5 per cent of the net purchase price to FOWS via smile.amazon.co.uk

The money raised goes towards the school’s Accelerated Reader programme, which is helping improve children’s literacy and fluency in reading.

FOWS holds a number of events each year to raise money for the school, including pub quizzes, bake sales and even a Halloween scarecrow trail.

The most popular money-spinner is Break the Rules Day, where pupils pay to be able to come in in trainers, wear a temporary tattoo or have chocolate treats in their lunchbox.

FOWS is run by a small team of volunteers and is always looking for more people to get involved in planning fundraising activities.