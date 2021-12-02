Winslow school students 'taught like an Egyptian' on special history day

Winslow primary school pupils enjoyed a special Ancient Egypt-themed history day, to gain a greater understanding of that era.

Winslow Church of England School year four pupils and their teachers donned outfits representing their favourite characters from the time.

The classroom was filled with young Cleopatras, a series of pharaohs and of course, mummies.

Mummy's the word - teachers Steve Wright, Jakki Churchill, Anne Lefebvre and Carol Lawrence

During an activity-packed day pupils got the chance to mummify fruits and create salt dough amulets.

Headteacher Cazz Colmer said: “Ancient Egypt is one of those topics that is guaranteed to spark the imagination and so celebrating it with a special dress-up day is always a lot of fun.

"There were some wonderful costumes on display from both children and teachers and everyone enjoyed the activities - the orange mummification was a particular hit.”

Mummifying an orange