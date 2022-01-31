Winslow Rotary donates £2,200 from Santa Float collections to local autism charity

The Rotary Club of Winslow has donated £2,200 to local charity Autism Early Support - formerly The Puzzle Centre - to buy new laptops.

This is a major part of the money the club raised from the its Santa Float collections at Christmas.

Autism Early Support (AES) provides high-quality education for very young children with autism and other communication difficulties at its specialist nursery in Middle Claydon, plus outreach work with schools and nurseries, offering tailored consultations, training courses and workshops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Circle Centre specialises in meeting the needs of children with social communication difficulties including autism

The charity has been struggling for a long time with extremely old IT equipment, and the donation will enable the purchase of new laptops and headsets so it can continue to develop services and provide progress updates for parents at the nursery.

Laura Gomersall, the charity's head of children’s services, said: “The new laptops will enable our staff to interact direct with the children, which is a key part of our methodology to help them and their families”

“Our current laptops are very old and take absolutely ages just to start up and then run very slow.

"We will now benefit from high speed, increased memory space, efficiency and clarity with sound and video when delivering virtual meetings, training courses and workshops.

"Winslow Rotary Club has been a supporter of AES for many years and, as always, we are very grateful to them for thinking of us".

Further information about Winslow Rotary and its activities can be found hat www.winslowrotary.club