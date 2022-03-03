Winslow Ramblers celebrate half a century of walking

The Winslow District Ramblers Group is celebrating a half century of walking.

Special events are being held this year to mark the founding of the group 50 years ago.

It was about this time half a century ago when Joe Lowery moved to the market town of Winslow and called a meeting to see if any of the townsfolk would be interested in walking local footpaths.

But the majority of the paths turned out to be impassable, as they hadn't been walked for years.

So the members of the newly formed Ramblers set to, clearing the paths and renovating stiles and bridges.

The members then decided to hold led walks at weekends - five and a half miles in the summer and four miles in the winter.

The first annual subscription was 5 shillings a year, rising to the princely sum of 10 shillings when membership shot up to over 100.

Fifty years on, the group is still thriving, and planned celebrations to mark the anniversary include an outing to the Ouse Valley Way, near Huntingdon, in late May, a stand at the Winslow Sunday market on May 1 and a treasure hunt on September 17 in and around the town - in addition to the group's usual weekly walks in and around the district.